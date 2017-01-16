Free wi-fi plan for Sheffield city centre

Sheffield Council is considering plans to introduce free wi-fi in the city centre by the end of the year as part of an initiative led by Sheffield Business Improvement District. The authority is looking for a provider to offer wireless internet at no cost to those who use it. The project relies on a provider offering wi-fi service at no cost to the council and paying rent to use street assets, such as lampposts, to provide the signal. A decision on whether or not to go ahead with the wi-fi scheme will be made at a meeting of the cabinet next week. Sheffield Live! reporter Simon Thake spoke to Richard Eyre, head of city centre management at Sheffield Council.