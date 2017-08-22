Doncaster bin strike called off

A five day bin strike in Doncaster has been called off by members of the Unite union after a new offer on pay and jobs was agreed with private contractor Suez. Union members had threatened to stage a series of walkouts but now say the pay dispute has been resolved after a revised offer was accepted unanimously. Sheffield Live! reporter Simon Thake spoke to Unite officer Shane Sweeting.
