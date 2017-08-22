Council injunction on tree protestors comes in to force

The Sheffield Council injunction to prevent direct action by Sheffield tree protesters comes into force on Wednesday following the recent court decision. Campaigners trying to stop the felling of Sheffield trees have announced they will not appeal against the injunction. Protestors standing inside safety zones erected around the trees will risk immediate arrest. Sheffield Live!! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Green Party councillors Alison Teale and Douglas Johnson.
