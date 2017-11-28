Anti-slavery protest held outside Libyan embassy

Sheffield campaigners joined hundreds in a protest outside the Libyan embassy in London at the weekend to condemn torture and enslavement of African migrants attempting to transit through the country to enter Europe. The demonstration was held after a CNN investigation exposed the sale of Black African migrants at slave auctions in markets accross Libya. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..