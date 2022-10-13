Tramlines offers route to industry for new music students

Sheffield’s Tramlines music festival is partnering with WaterBear music college to offer opportunities for music industry students to gain real world experience. WaterBear are opening a Sheffield centre at the site of the former Gatecrasher nightclub with a suite of degree courses on offer and covering areas such as production, performance, songwriting and business. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Alex Deadman, press officer for Tramlines Festival.
