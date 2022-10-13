Full-fibre broadband extended in Sheffield

Homes and businesses in Sheffield may soon be able to access superfast broadband speeds of up to 1Gb per second as infrastructure provider CityFibre extends its rollout of digital connectivity. The company has reported that over 500km of fibre internet has now been laid beneath city streets as part of it’s £115m investment plan including in Burngreave, Handsworth, Manor, Woodhouse and Richmond, with work ongoing in other areas of the city. Sheffield Live ! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to area manager for CityFibre, Natalie Ward.