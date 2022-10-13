City centre becoming “hard work” to navigate for the blind and partially sighted

Robert McCann told Sheffield Live! it is becoming more difficult to walk around the city centre for the blind and partially sighted due to the concrete blocks and flower pots that have been introduced in pedestrian throughfares. Robert McCann, who is severely visually impaired and involved in the Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind said navigating the city was “hard work as more and more obstacles have been put in the way”. Baillor Jalloh reports.
