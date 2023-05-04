Charity calls for more support to deaf people

As part of Deaf Awareness Week, the RNID charity, which supports people with hearing difficulties, is calling for more support for people who are deaf or have hearing loss. The campaign aims to increase public awareness in the workp;ace and daily lfe about the nature of deafness and the communities, cultures, languages, and sign languages of deaf people. Sheffield Live! reporter Bailor Jalloh spoke to Teri Devine, director for inclusion at RNID.