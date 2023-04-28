Sheffield young artists’ exhibition opens

An art exhibition displaying over 900 paintings submitted by students aged 5 to 18 years from 46 schools in Sheffield is on display at Central United Reformed Church on Norfolk Street. The annual Sheffield Young Artists Exhibition, established 20 years ago, is organised by Abbeydale Rotary Club. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to organiser Ken Marshall and student artist Liesha Barle.
