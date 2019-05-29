Government funding confirmed for Hanover Tower re-cladding

Sheffield Council has been awarded £4m funding from the government for the costs of re-cladding Hanover Tower which failed a fire safety test following the Grenfell Tower tragedy two years ago. The council appealed to central government to fund the work so that the costs wouldn’t fall on local residents. Replacement work began earlier this year underwritten by the local authority, pending decision on government grants to replace unsafe cladding. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!