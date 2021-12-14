Sheffielders react to Covid passports plans

With new Covid-19 restrictions set to come into force this week in a bid to reduce the spread of the Omicron variant, Sheffield Live! asked local residents for their views. From Wednesday, under the new rules, anyone visiting pubs, nightclubs, or indoor unseated venues with more than 500 people will have to show they are vaccinated against the coronavirus or provide a negative lateral flow test to be allowed in. Baillor Jalloh reports.