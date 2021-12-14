South Yorkshire bus drivers vote to extend strike

Bus services in South Yorkshire face further disruption after drivers vote to continue a strike over pay. The Unite union said more than 560 Stagecoach employees in Sheffield, Barnsley and Rotherham would be on strike until the end of the week. Drivers walked out earlier this month and voted to extend the action after rejecting the latest pay offer. Stagecoach said it wants to work with Unite to find a solution and details of services running would be on its website. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!