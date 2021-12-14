Ofsted: More support needed for children affected by Covid

Following publication of the Ofsted annual report, the schools inspectorate has said nearly all children and learners have been affected by the Covid pandemic, with long-term consequences unknown. In Yorkshire the report concluded 83 per cent of primary schools were rated as good or outstanding. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Emma Ing, director of Ofsted in the North East, Yorkshire and The Humber.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..