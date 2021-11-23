Sheffield cricket coach urge caution on racism row

Shahid Ali, coach for Allama Iqbal Cricket Club, told Sheffield Live! he is not surprised with the allegations of racism at Yorkshire Cricket Club but urges people to be cautious as investigations continue. His comment came as over 35 people have contacted Yorkshire Cricket Club’s whistle-blowing hotline since it was launched just a week ago. It was set up after Azeem Rafiq spoke up about enduring years of racism whilst playing at the club. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!