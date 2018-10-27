New Ecclesall Primary School launched

Ecclesall Primary School has officially opened its newly extended school buildings following a £4.6 million expansion project. The development, which includes an additional 21 class rooms, has enabled the former Ecclesall Infant School to expand from through to primary with an increased intake from 180 infants to 600 children in total. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
