Sheffield to host 2021 European Championship football

Sheffield and Rotherham have been confirmed among the locations to host football matches for the UEFA 2021 Women’s European Championships. Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane stadium as well as Rotherham’s New York stadium will stage games in the prestigious continental championship featuring teams from 16 countries. The championship will be played at eight venues across the country before heading to the final at Wembley. The bid to stage the tournament was submitted by the Football Association as part of its ‘Gameplan for Growth’ strategy which supports the development of women’s football. Sheffield Live reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to the Councillor Mary Lea, cabinet member for culture, parks and leisure.