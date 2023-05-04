Sheffield residents responds to voter photo ID law

Polling stations across Sheffield opened on Thursday for the local elections with the requirement, for the first time, that voters show photo identification before being allowed to vote. Elections are taking place for Council seats in many parts of England with Sheffield having 29 of the 84 council seats up for grabs. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to some of those voting to get their views on the introduction of the voter identification at polling stations.
