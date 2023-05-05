Lib Dems and Greens pleased with Sheffield election results

Lib Dems leader councillor Shaffaq Mohammed and Green group speaker councillor Douglas Johnson have welcomed the local election results after both parties maintained their current number of seats on Sheffield City Council. Labour and the Green Party exchanged a seat, with Labour gaining Nether Edge and Sharrow and the Greens gaining Hillsborough but there were no other changes with the council set to continue under no overall control. Labour, remain the largest party on 39 seats, four short of a majority. Sheffield Liberal Democrats have 29 seats and the Green Party have 14. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!