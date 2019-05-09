Sheffield hosts conference on youth violence

A conference on how to tackle youth violence in the UK brought together academics, practitioners and members of the public to discuss links between youth violence, masculinity and mental health. The conference was organised as a collaboration involving the University of Sheffield, Sheffield Lord Mayor Magid Magid, Unity Gym Project & Sheffield Flourish. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Temi Mwale, director of the London based youth organisation, 4Front.