Crowdfunding campaign launched for Abbeydale Picture House

A crowdfunding campaign to raise £35,000 has been launched by Creative Arts Development Space (CADS) to help complete essential works on Sheffield’s Abbeydale Picture House. CADS have been managing for the last two years the Grade 2 listed building on Abbeydale Road and aim to relaunch the venue as a thriving arts and entertainment hub. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
