Sheffield host England v Scotland dodgeball meet

The newly created British Dodgeball Home Nations League brought its third league fixture to All Saints Sports Centre, Norfolk Park Road, for the meet between England and Scotland dodgeball teams. The Home Nations League was launched in January by British Dodgeball, the national governing body for dodgeball in the UK with the aim to raise awareness and to provide more opportunities for high performance players to develop in the fast growing team sport.
