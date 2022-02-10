NHS launches sexual abuse referral campaign

The NHS has launched a new campaign to raise awareness of sexual assault referral centres, SARCs, which provide free, accessible support services for anyone who has been raped, sexually assaulted or abused. The campaign has been launched as part of Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Weekand and responds to evidence udring the Covid-19 pandemix that there is a lack of awareness of the support services available. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to NHS GP, Dr Sara Kayat.

Further information:

Sexual assault referral centres provide a safe space and dedicated care for people who have been raped, sexually assaulted or abused. If you have been raped, sexually assaulted or abused and don’t know where to turn, search “sexual assault referral centres” to find out more or visit www.nhs.uk/SARCs to find your nearest service.