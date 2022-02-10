Youth scheme takes education to the streets

The Youth Association charity’s new Street Smart scheme aims to improve skills, attitudes and prospects for young individuals aged between 13 to 19. The project, supported by funding from the South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit, involves street-based workshops, supplemented by sports, social action and other initiatives. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Rebecca Coyne, lead youth worker for Youth Association Street Smart programme.
