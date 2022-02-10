University of Sheffield hosts brass band competition

The University of Sheffield played host to this year’s UniBrass, the world’s only inter-university brass band competition and one of the UK’s largest student-run events. Over 750 students from 22 universities came to Sheffield to perform their own-choice 20-minute sets, designed to impress and entertain the adjudicators and audience. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Voirrey Baker, chair of UniBrass organising committee.