Junior Disability Snooker prepares for launch

The National Junior Disability Snooker Championships are set to launch in Sheffield at the weekend, with the competition entering its fifth year. Staged by the Stephen Harrison Snooker Academy the tournament has reached such high demand that applicants are being turned away and the organisers are fundraising to expand. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to founder Stephen Harrison.
