‘I’ve not felt supported’, says Sheffield care home director

Palms Row Health Care has had two outbreaks of Covid-19 in its Sheffield nursing homes, with 11 deaths and dozens more staff and residents testing positive. Director, Nicola Richards said: “We should have had support quicker”. Richards told Sheffield Live! there had been a lack of access to personal protective equipment until last week and emergency funding is still to arrive. Baillor Jalloh reports.
