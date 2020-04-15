Sheffield firm makes face visors for frontline workers

Sheffield prosthetics manufacturer Blatchford have converted their facilities for production of face masks to help protect frontline NHS staff. The company, who usually make make orthotic and prosthetic devices, are using their highly skilled technicians, supply chain and facilities to assist the Covid-19 response. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Blatchford operations manager, Nigel Birkett.
