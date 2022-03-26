Grassroots action provides vital aid to Ukraine

The founder of Freedom Boxes, a humanitarian initiative launched within hours of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is scaling-up to help bring Ukrainian’s to safety. The project, set up to send essentials and messages messages of hope to refugees escaping Ukraine is now organising Freedom Buses to help transport Ukrainians away from danger. Organiser Stuart Watkins, told Sheffield Live! that most of the aid work is being done at a grassroots level with Ukrainians risking their lives to take aid into Ukraine from the border. Azz Mohammed reports.