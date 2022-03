Doubly displaced, a Ukrainian journey from Donetsk

Ukrainian journalist and human rights worker Euhenia Kubakh, originally from Donetsk, spoke to Sheffield Live! about leaving Kyiv and supporting the humanitarian relief effort in Warsaw. When Russian backed separatists in 2014 seized Donetsk, Sheffield’s twin city, Euhenia fled to Kyiv. After last months Russian invasion, she joined hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians seeking refugee in Poland and is helping with humanitarian relief. Sangita Basudev reports.