Covering Ukraine 2022 #6

Covering Ukraine is a special production for the Local Television Network covering the war in Ukraine, produced by Latest TV (Brighton) and Sheffield Live! TV, with reports from Ukrainian journalists, solidarity action in the UK and Ukrainian culture. In this latest edition we feature interviews by Hromadske TV with residents of the frontline city of Irpin and with Ukrainian and international volunteers with Ukraine’s Territorial Defence Forces.
