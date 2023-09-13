Ukrainian pianist to feature at Nether Edge Festival

This year’s Nether Edge Festival will feature Ukrainian virtuoso pianist Daria Golovchenko, who is rebuilding her career after fleeing the war in Ukraine. Golovchenko originally trained at Kharkiv University of Arts after discovering a passion for piano at the age of five. The concert is one among many diverse events that make up the Ninth Nether Edge Festival, running from 16 to 24 September. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Daria Golovchenko at a rehearsal for the event.