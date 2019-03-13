Government injects £100m to tackle knife crime

South Yorkshire Police are set to share with other police forces across the country an additional £100m of government funding to help deal with the surge in knife crime. The cash is to be used for police overtime and to fund new ‘Violent Crime Reduction Units’. South Yorkshire Police have been running a campaign this week to raise awareness about knife crime and to reduce the numbe of weapons on the streets. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to detective superintendent Una Jennings.