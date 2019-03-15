Sheffield solidarity with New Zealand terror attack victims

Sheffielders expressed sadness and solidarity with victims of the terror attack that took place at two mosques in the city of Christchurch, New Zealand leaving 49 people confirmed dead and over 20 injured. The gunman live-streamed the attack on social media leaving tech companies struggling to catch-up as the video went viral. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to community leaders at Sheffield’s Madina Mosque and to others who came to show their solidarity.