MPs reject no deal Brexit

Members of Parliament, including all of Sheffield’s MPs, have voted to reject a no deal Brexit, following the second defeat of the Prime Minister’s withdrawal plans. Speaking to Sheffield Live! earlier this week, Sheffield Central MP and Shadow Brexit Minister, Paul Blomfield, said: “the negotiations have been handled catastrophically by the government”. Baillor Jalloh reports.