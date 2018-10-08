Fun Palaces promote culture and community

The Fun Palaces campaign, a weekend dedicated to putting communities at the heart of culture, brought workshops and events to Sheffield’s libraries, theatres, parks and shopping malls. The campaign, organised across the UK and beyonds aims to democratise culture by nurturing untapped resources in the community and supporting people to develop new skills and polish up old ones. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
