Community repair shop opens in Burngreave

A community repair service shop has opened in Abbeyfield Park House, Burngreave, to offer low cost repairs of all sorts of broken items that might otherwise go to waste. Reyt Repairs is a social enterprise set up to support repair and re-use of broken items for just a small repair charge. Sheffield Live1 reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Gareth Coleman, director of Reyt Repairs.
