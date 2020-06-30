Cancer charity seeks donations as shops reopen

Cancer Research UK is reopening its charity shops and asking the public to donate unwanted items having been forced to close during the coronavirus lockdown. The charity shops provide a major source of income to the charity whose research labs and clinical trials were also put on hold. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Nicky Embleton, regional relations officer for Cancer Research UK.
