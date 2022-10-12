Disability charity calls for more support on energy costs

Sheffield Mencap is calling on the government to do more to help charities with their energy bills. The disability charity, which provides services and support to people with a learning disability or autism have seen their energy bills rise by 165 per cent and have been warned to expect more next year. The charity says the six month support announced by the government is just a short term solution. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
