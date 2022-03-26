New alliance declares nature emergency for Rotherham

Rotherham Climate Action has teamed up with Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust and others to create a new alliance declaring a nature emergency. According to the partners wildlife is facing a critical emergency, with one in four species in the UK now at threat of extinction. Nature Recovery Rotherham has been set up to create awareness and help restore nature and wildlife. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Helen Francis, coordinator for Rotherham Climate Action.
