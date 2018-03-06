Doodling draws a crowd for charity fundraiser

A new creative art and fundraising event Funk ‘n’ Doodle, hosted at The Albion pub on London Road, has raised over £7,000 for Mind, the mental health charity. The event, bringing people together to destress by doodling and dancing to a funky soundtrack of up and coming Sheffield DJ’s, is the debut promotion of Fellevents, a student-led arts collective. Nick Coleman reports for Sheffied Live! This report contains some flashing images.