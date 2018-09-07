Demand for support dogs on the rise

Support Dogs Sheffield told Sheffield Live! they are stretched to the limit with a huge increase in demand for support dogs to assist a range of conditions. The charity, who provide a free of charge service, are dedicated to increasing independence and quality of life for people with various medical conditions such as seizures and autism. Azz Mohammed reports for Sheffield Live!
