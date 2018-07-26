Countdown begins on tense Pakistan elections

As polls closed on the Pakistan Elections 2018 many from Sheffield’s Pakistani community gathered at the Pakistan Muslim Centre in Woodburn Road to watch the results come in. Opinion polls suggest a tight race between the ex-cricket star Imran Khan’s party and that of the jailed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The election has been marred by a series of deadly attacks amid growing concerns of political instability. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!