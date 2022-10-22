Thousands to receive bladder cancer self-test kits

A pioneering urine screening trial, funded by Yorkshire Cancer Research, will provide thousands of men with bladder cancer self-test kits. Nearly 1000 people are diagnosed and over four hundred people die from badder cancer every year in Yorkshire. 3,000 men between 65 and 80 will take part in the study across the region aged. The aim is to spot any concerns before they become more complicated. Sheffield Live1 reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to James Catto, professor at the University of Sheffield and NHS urological consultant.