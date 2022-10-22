Emergency services museum wins national award

Sheffield’s National Emergency Services Museum has won a national award as the UK’s most family friendly museum. The independent museum faced closure following the Covid-19 lockdown period and was saved by a crowdfunding campaign. Among its exhibitions and features are historical vehicles and equipment includin a fire pump dating back to 1710. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Helen Shepherd, marketing coordinator at the National Emergency Services Museum.
