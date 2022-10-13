Anger over Hillsborough bus route cancellation

Hillsborough residents have been left angry and distraught at the decision of the First bus company to cancel the 52a route serving Wisewood and Lockley. The route was cut at the start of October with a replacement under a different operator offering less than half the previous peak time frequency and no Sunday, early morning or evening services. Over 1800 people have signed a petition to reinstate the service. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Hillsborough councillor George Lindars-Hammond.