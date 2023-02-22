Charity calls for people with dementia to share diagnosis experience

The Alzheimer’s Society charity is encouraging people in South Yorkshire affected by dementia to share their experience of diagnosis of the condition. The charity says dementia diagnosis rates have fallen significantly since the Covid-19 pandemic and long waiting list. More than 30,000 additional people across the UK are currently on a waiting list for a diagnosis. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke Michael White, area manager for Alzheimer’s Society.
