Shipping container project “not finest hour”, says Council leader

Sheffield City Council leader Terry Fox, speaking to Sheffield Live! said the Fargate shipping container project “was not our finest hour”. Engineers have begun uninstalling the eight units following a report which recommended the complex be dismantled and stored for future use in communities or parks. The failed project, which cost over £0.5 million, had been due to open in October 2022 but faced many delays before it eventually opened for a few weeks. Baillor Jalloh reports.