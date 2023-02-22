Community powers to plant wildflower verges

Sheffield residents’ groups with the support of their Local Area Committee will be able to designate grass verges and green pockets for wildflower planting. Councillor Barbara Masters, who has championed the scheme, told Sheffield Live! residents would be able to get advice from council officers and the wildlife trusts on suitable wildflower species for creating naturalised verges that would not rewuire mowing more than once a year. Bailor Jalloh reports.
