Report highlights racial disparities in maternal care

A report by MPs on the Women and Equalities Committee has called on the government to speed up the process to tackle what it described as “appalling” higher death rates in childbirth for black women and those from deprived areas. Hora Soltani, professor of maternal and infant health at Sheffield Hallam University said the report is timely and it is important the disparities are addressed. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
