Schools “risk cuts” under new funding formula

Government plans designed to address “unfair” and “inconsistent” funding in England’s education system risk cuts in most schools, say teachers’ unions. Campaigners say that 98 per cent of schools will be worse off because rising prices and cost pressures will cancel out any increase if ministers introduce the new National Funding Formula. Figures released by organisations representing school staff, teachers and leaders show that schools in Sheffield could lose up to £362 per pupil. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Toby Mallinson of the National Union of Teachers.